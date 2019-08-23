Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 498.30 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 403.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 12.8%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.43%. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 79.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was less bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.