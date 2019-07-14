Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -12.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -227.4% -163.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.47 beta means Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility is 147.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 210.56%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 12.5% respectively. Insiders held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.5% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.81% -8.25% -36.53% -73.08% -68.16% -51.74%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 121.15% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -51.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.