Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Pulmatrix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 147.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Its rival Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 408.81% at a $13 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 121.15% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.