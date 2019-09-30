Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 13.98M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,635,320,149.36% -127.1% -102.3% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 353,164,077.30% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. In other hand, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, with potential upside of 289.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 5.2% respectively. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.43%. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.5% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.