Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 109 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 45.8 and has 45.8 Quick Ratio. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 385.07% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13. Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $128, with potential upside of 36.40%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 98.9% respectively. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 11.33% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.56% weaker performance.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.