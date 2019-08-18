Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.65 N/A -1.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.07 beta which is 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 379.70% upside potential and an average price target of $13. Competitively KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 101.59%. Based on the results shown earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 84.6%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.43%. Competitively, 2.7% are KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.