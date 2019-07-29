Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 95 10.62 N/A -10.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s current beta is 2.47 and it happens to be 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 9 2.64

$13 is Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 409.80%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 151.80% and its average target price is $161.13. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.43%. Insiders Competitively, held 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.