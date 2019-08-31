Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -2798.75 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Immunomedics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. From a competition point of view, Immunomedics Inc. has a 1.96 beta which is 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Immunomedics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, with potential upside of 392.42%. Meanwhile, Immunomedics Inc.’s average price target is $24.5, while its potential upside is 91.41%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than Immunomedics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Immunomedics Inc. has 7.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was more bullish than Immunomedics Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.