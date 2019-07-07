Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 7 0.00 N/A 0.27 24.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.47 beta indicates that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Cord Blood Corporation’s beta is 0.38 which is 62.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Global Cord Blood Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.7 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Global Cord Blood Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Global Cord Blood Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $10, with potential upside of 188.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 18.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 49.6% of Global Cord Blood Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Global Cord Blood Corporation -1.35% -7.19% -2.08% -2.37% -31.39% 2.02%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Global Cord Blood Corporation beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).