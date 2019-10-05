Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 4 0.00 8.74M -2.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,600,893,521.97% -127.1% -102.3% Gamida Cell Ltd. 218,614,772.76% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 323.45% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with consensus target price of $13. Competitively Gamida Cell Ltd. has a consensus target price of $16, with potential upside of 287.41%. The information presented earlier suggests that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. looks more robust than Gamida Cell Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.