Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 78.85 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a beta of 2.47 and its 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 2.66 beta is the reason why it is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 36.1 Current Ratio and a 36.1 Quick Ratio. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 224.68% at a $10 consensus target price. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 406.81% and its consensus target price is $33.5. The results provided earlier shows that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences Corp., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 37.9%. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Competitively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.