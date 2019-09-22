Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has 19 and 19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 268.27% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with consensus price target of $13. Meanwhile, Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $33, while its potential downside is -20.08%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 35.8% respectively. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was less bullish than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.