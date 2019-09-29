Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,635,320,149.36% -127.1% -102.3% Cerecor Inc. 372,108,120.87% -218.9% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cerecor Inc. is 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Cerecor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 289.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13. On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 221.10% and its consensus price target is $10.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than Cerecor Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.2% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cerecor Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.