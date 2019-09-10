Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 13.11 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, with potential upside of 362.63%. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s consensus target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 161.12%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 22% respectively. Insiders held 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.