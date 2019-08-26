Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 403.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Benitec Biopharma Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 4.11%. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Benitec Biopharma Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.