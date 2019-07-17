Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Risk & Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 147.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s 155.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 231.13% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with average target price of $10.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 5.2%. Insiders owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. Comparatively, 16.57% are Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Auris Medical Holding Ltd.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.