Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 2864.68 N/A -2.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 382.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.82 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus target price of $13, and a 420.00% upside potential. Competitively Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, with potential upside of 69.49%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 24.8% respectively. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.