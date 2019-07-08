Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Comparison side by side

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.70 N/A 0.39 40.69

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.47 beta. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.48 beta is the reason why it is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Its rival Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a consensus target price of $10, and a 194.99% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.4% and 0%. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.43%. Comparatively, 3.3% are Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.