Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparing side by side

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 183.80 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Translate Bio Inc. which has a 10.5 Current Ratio and a 10.5 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Translate Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 200.30% at a $10 average target price. Translate Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 97.37% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.4% and 59.9% respectively. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has stronger performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.