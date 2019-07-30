Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sesen Bio Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 417.93% upside potential and an average price target of $13. Competitively the average price target of Sesen Bio Inc. is $1, which is potential -12.66% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. appears more favorable than Sesen Bio Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional investors held 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 45.1% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 121.15% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -11.27% weaker performance.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sesen Bio Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.