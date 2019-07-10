Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Comparison side by side

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.47 beta, while its volatility is 147.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.57 beta.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pulmatrix Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Pulmatrix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 200.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 5.43%. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 13.11% 19.79% 38.55% 32.18% 57.53% 121.15% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 121.15% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.