Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Comparison side by side

Since Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Prothena Corporation plc 11 444.24 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Prothena Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Prothena Corporation plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Prothena Corporation plc 0.00% -38.4% -25%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Prothena Corporation plc’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Prothena Corporation plc has 27.9 and 27.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prothena Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Prothena Corporation plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Prothena Corporation plc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, with potential upside of 400.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.7% of Prothena Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 90.1% of Prothena Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Prothena Corporation plc -6.49% -8.86% -7.42% -20.34% -36.28% -9.13%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Prothena Corporation plc has -9.13% weaker performance.

Summary

Prothena Corporation plc beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. It is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to develop and commercialize antibodies that target alpha-synuclein. Prothena Corporation plc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.