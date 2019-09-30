Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 47.30M -0.52 0.00 Oragenics Inc. N/A 0.00 41.79M -1.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Oragenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 1,635,320,149.36% -127.1% -102.3% Oragenics Inc. 8,937,125,748.50% -119.1% -67.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.23 shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Oragenics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 while its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Oragenics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Oragenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 289.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 23.9% of Oragenics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Oragenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while Oragenics Inc. had bearish trend.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.