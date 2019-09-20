Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Comparison side by side

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 25.10 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.23 beta. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, with potential upside of 292.75%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -71.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.