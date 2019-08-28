Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 2.23 beta, while its volatility is 123.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 4.21 which is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Its rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average target price while its potential upside is 400.00%. Competitively the average target price of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 516.74% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was more bullish than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.