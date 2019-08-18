Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s 2.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 123.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.15 which is 85.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.1 and its Quick Ratio is 22.1. Marker Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 379.70% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with consensus price target of $13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 35.3%. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has 64.1% stronger performance while Marker Therapeutics Inc. has -16.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.