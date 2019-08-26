Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Comparison side by side

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Risk and Volatility

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s current beta is 2.23 and it happens to be 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta and it is 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 20.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 390.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has weaker performance than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.