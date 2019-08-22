Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparison side by side

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and GlycoMimetics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.23 shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta is the reason why it is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 and has 23.9 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 388.72% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with consensus price target of $13. Meanwhile, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.33, while its potential upside is 236.20%. Based on the data shown earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.