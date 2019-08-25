Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.65 N/A -1.21 0.00

Demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.23 shows that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential is 413.83% at a $13 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, which is potential 596.20% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 14% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was more bullish than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.