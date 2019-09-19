Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 72.97 N/A -3.40 0.00

Demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 292.75% and an $13 average target price. Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $60, with potential upside of 66.57%. Based on the results shown earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.