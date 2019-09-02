Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 115 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.23 beta indicates that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 0.62 beta which is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 22.3 and has 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Ascendis Pharma A/S Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 7 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 392.42%. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $166.86 average price target and a 48.94% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.2% and 0%. 5.43% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. was less bullish than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.