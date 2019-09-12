Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is $13, with potential upside of 328.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.2% and 0% respectively. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share held by insiders are 5.43%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has weaker performance than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.