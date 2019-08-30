Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Comparison side by side

Since Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 24.29 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 demonstrates Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -127.1% -102.3% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is 123.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 376.19% for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. with consensus target price of $13. Competitively Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $46, with potential upside of 31.96%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. seems more appealing than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.43% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -3.03% -33.33% -16.34% 37.63% -11.11% 64.1% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has weaker performance than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.