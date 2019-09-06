AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Since AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 64 113.90 N/A -2.68 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights AnaptysBio Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AnaptysBio Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17 respectively. Its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is 13.7. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AnaptysBio Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 78.10% and an $75 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 228.64% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Unity Biotechnology Inc. appears more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bearish than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.