AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

As Biotechnology businesses, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 70 296.02 N/A -2.68 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AnaptysBio Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -1.47% -1.47% -20.05% -59.17% -24.09% 2.77%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has stronger performance than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.