AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 42 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00

Demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 51,559,546.31% -15.8% -15% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 63,006,459.19% 0% 0%

Liquidity

17 and 17 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AnaptysBio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a consensus price target of $75, and a 136.52% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, which is potential 6.81% upside. The results provided earlier shows that AnaptysBio Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 14.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.