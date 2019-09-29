AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

We will be comparing the differences between AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 43 0.00 21.82M -2.68 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 51,005,142.59% -15.8% -15% PLx Pharma Inc. 135,361,300.65% -929.7% -122.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a 112.83% upside potential and a consensus target price of $75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while PLx Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.