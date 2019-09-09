AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 64 111.53 N/A -2.68 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights AnaptysBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AnaptysBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

17 and 17 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. Its rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

AnaptysBio Inc.’s consensus target price is $75, while its potential upside is 79.90%. Meanwhile, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $17.75, while its potential upside is 99.21%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.8%. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.