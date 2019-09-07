AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17 and 17 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given AnaptysBio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential is 82.48% at a $75 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.5%. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.