AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 65 106.35 N/A -2.68 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17 and 17 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 90.74% and an $75 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AnaptysBio Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Dare Bioscience Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.