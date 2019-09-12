AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 63 121.14 N/A -2.68 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a 75.07% upside potential and an average price target of $75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.72%. 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 7.06% are Avid Bioservices Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 7.76% stronger performance.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.