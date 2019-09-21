AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 111.46 N/A -2.68 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AnaptysBio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -152.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival Aptose Biosciences Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AnaptysBio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a 81.99% upside potential and a consensus price target of $75. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 154.24%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aptose Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than AnaptysBio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.1%. Insiders held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -6.67% -4.55% 29.23% 22.93% -12.8% 31.94%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Aptose Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Aptose Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.