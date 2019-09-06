AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

We are comparing AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 64 113.90 N/A -2.68 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 40.56 N/A -0.40 0.00

Demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and Alector Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AnaptysBio Inc. and Alector Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

17 and 17 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alector Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AnaptysBio Inc. and Alector Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential is 78.10% at a $75 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 59.1% of Alector Inc. shares. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Alector Inc. had bullish trend.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.