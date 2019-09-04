AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

We are contrasting AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 64 109.41 N/A -2.68 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 63.36 N/A -1.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has AnaptysBio Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered AnaptysBio Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The average target price of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, with potential upside of 85.41%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.17 average target price and a 509.95% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 64.4%. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has stronger performance than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.