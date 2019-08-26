AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Contrasting side by side

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 66 107.54 N/A -2.68 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 31 16426.85 N/A -2.60 0.00

Demonstrates AnaptysBio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited has 5.5 and 5.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Zai Lab Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential is 88.63% at a $75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 60.9% of Zai Lab Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 35.26% are Zai Lab Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Zai Lab Limited has 38.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zai Lab Limited beats AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.