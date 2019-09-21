AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparing side by side

Since AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 62 111.46 N/A -2.68 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights AnaptysBio Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AnaptysBio Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17 and 17 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for AnaptysBio Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has an average target price of $75, and a 81.99% upside potential. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on the other hand boasts of a $30 average target price and a 366.56% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than AnaptysBio Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AnaptysBio Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 14.8%. 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.