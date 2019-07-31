AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Comparing side by side

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 68 290.29 N/A -2.68 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.29 N/A -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see AnaptysBio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AnaptysBio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17. The Current Ratio of rival Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 10.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.1. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 consensus target price and a 174.30% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares and 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.