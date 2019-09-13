AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Comparison side by side

Both AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 63 119.33 N/A -2.68 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 564.83 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AnaptysBio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

AnaptysBio Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

AnaptysBio Inc.’s upside potential is 69.99% at a $75 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.