AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Comparing side by side

AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 65 106.35 N/A -2.68 0.00 Repligen Corporation 72 19.66 N/A 0.46 204.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AnaptysBio Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. AnaptysBio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AnaptysBio Inc. and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

AnaptysBio Inc. has a 90.74% upside potential and an average price target of $75. On the other hand, Repligen Corporation’s potential upside is 19.19% and its average price target is $110. The information presented earlier suggests that AnaptysBio Inc. looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance while Repligen Corporation has 78.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats AnaptysBio Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.