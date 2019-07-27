AnaptysBio Inc. (ANAB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AnaptysBio Inc. 69 295.53 N/A -2.68 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 60.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AnaptysBio Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 while its Current Ratio is 17. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 while its Quick Ratio is 13. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AnaptysBio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Rafael Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats AnaptysBio Inc.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.